RIO DE JANEIRO Police in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday said they identified a Fifa official they allege helped a group of suspected scalpers in efforts to illegally re-sell World Cup tickets, including some originally allocated to players.

During an investigation that earlier this week led to the arrest of a ring of 11 suspected ticket touts, police said they had identified the first name of the alleged Fifa official from telephone calls.

The suspected official, said Fábio Barucke, a Rio police investigator in charge of the case, enjoys clearance for Fifa offices, stadiums and other administrative areas where he would have access to game tickets.

The official, Barucke added, is not Brazilian and is in the country only because of the World Cup.

A spokeswoman for Fifa on Thursday said the organization, soccer's governing body, has yet to receive any information from police identifying the person. Given the number of third-parties that operate in and around the World Cup, she added, the person may not even be employed by Fifa.

"Maybe it's not from Fifa," said Delia Fischer, the spokeswoman, to reporters on Thursday. "It's often easy to come to a conclusion about who is Fifa."

She declined to comment further until Fifa receives more information. Police, meanwhile, said they would provide the organization with a document with more details about the alleged official later Thursday.

The group, police said, aimed to make up to 200 million reais ($90.5 million) by illegally re-selling tickets.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier. Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer. Editing by Paulo Prada and Nigel Hunt)