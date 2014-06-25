Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Chile tried to deflect the pressure that comes with facing World Cup favorites Brazil at home in the round of 16 on Saturday, saying they were feeling none of it.

"Even with the pressure of facing Brazil as the hosts, it is something that we are not feeling," Chile captain and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have set our eyes on our own goal. We are only thinking about what we have to do, our qualification, because this is the only way to beat these great teams," he said.

Bravo, whose transfer from Real Sociedad to Barcelona was announced earlier on Wednesday, said they were up against a strong team.

"They play very good football, they have very good players and this is the only way that we can do well," he said. "They are rivals in a historic World Cup."

Brazil topped Group A on seven points ahead on goal difference of Mexico.

The Chileans have been equally convincing, beating Spain and Australia to secure qualification before losing top spot to Netherlands with a 2-0 defeat in their last group game.

With their base in Belo Horizonte, Chile will not have to travel with the game on Saturday at the city's emblematic Mineirao stadium.

"We have no concerns about what has happened (against the Netherlands). We are only thinking about our next game and to play as a strong, united team like we did against Spain and the Netherlands.

"We played like a solid team and this is our strong point. We are not satisfied with the result against the Dutch but it was a high level game for us. Now we are only focused on Brazil," said the 31-year-old Bravo.

He said the chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of a World Cup was motivation enough for all the players.

"We have the ambition, the capacity, we have the players and a tremendous opportunity," he said.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)