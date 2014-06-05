SANTIAGO Chile's squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad) Age 31; 79 caps.

Captain since 2008 and a regular in the team, he can become Chile's most capped player at the finals, currently holding six less than Leonel Sanchez (84). After three years at Colo Colo, he was transferred to Real Sociedad in 2006, and became a symbol of the team.

Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile) Age 33; 8 caps. Charismatic and controversial, a tall and strong player who was arrested in 2009 after a car accident in which he killed a 22-year-old student. The prosecution has allowed him to travel to Brazil despite another driving offence.

Cristopher Toselli (Universidad Catolica) Age 25; 5 caps. Spent his whole career at Universidad Catolica and suffered a serious knee injury in 2009 playing for the national youth team. Seven months later he was on the pitch again and in the last few years has become one of the best keepers in Chile.

Defenders:

Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest) Age 28; 64 caps.

Central defender who can also play at right back with attacking skills and vision to anticipate rival forwards. Was one of the players involved in the "Bautizazo" (Baptism Affair) in 2011 when they arrived at a Chile practice reportedly drunk after a baptism party for Jorge Valdivia's son and was suspended for 10 matches.

Eugenio Mena (Santos) Age 25; 22 caps.

His career took off when he was transferred from Santiago Wanderers to Universidad de Chile where he met Jorge Sampaoli in 2011 and became a regular in the team thanks to his good performances and physical strength. The coach considers him a key piece in his jigsaw.

Mauricio Isla (Juventus) Age 26; 45 caps.

Mainly a right back but can also play as a right winger or holding midfielder. Started as a center midfielder under former Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa, but Sampaoli moved him to the defense and he now is irreplaceable at right back. Moved to Italy in 2007 and played for Udinese until 2012, when Juventus paid almost 10 million euros for him. He is a regular at Juventus.

Gary Medel (Cardiff City) Age 26; 61 caps.

"The Pitbull" is one of Chile's best known players. Born in a slum, in an interview he said football prevented him from becoming a criminal. His tireless style became his trademark. A defender or central midfielder, he was Chile captain in Bravo's absence.

Miiko Albornoz (Malmo, Sweden) Age 23; 2 caps

The defender, who can play as a center back, right back and left back, was the biggest surprise in Chile's final squad list. Albornoz was born in Sweden and won his first cap in January, scoring his first international goal on his debut against Costa Rica. He ousted Marcos Gonzalez to make it into the squad.

Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile) Age 30; 18 caps

This defender is captain of his club team, where he has spent most of his career and had Sampaoli as coach. He won his first cap in 2007 and became a regular in the squad with Sampaoli.

Midfielders:

Carlos Carmona (Atalanta) Age 27; 43 caps.

Center midfielder who was also involved in the Baptism Affair in 2011. A clever player who can both steal the ball and deliver it to his team mates, he brings balance to the team, something vital as Chile has a very attacking style.

Marcelo Diaz (Basel) Age 27; 20 caps.

"Cara de Pato" (Duck Face) Diaz was a right back until Sampaoli became coach of Universidad de Chile and moved him to the central midfield position. Since 2011 he has became an essential player for the national team and a regular in Sampaoli's diagram. His passing and ball control skills also earned him the nickname "South American Xavi".

Francisco Silva (Osasuna) Age 28; 11 caps. Defensive midfielder who can also play at full back. His debut for Chilean side Universidad Catolica came after Gary Medel was transferred to Boca Juniors in 2008. Has a physical game and his classic long range efforts can be an attacking option for Chile.

Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras) Age 30; 52 caps.

Known as "El Mago" (The Magician), he is a first class player whose career has been plagued with ups and downs because of injuries and a lack of discipline that kept him out of the national team twice. Last time it took him more than a year to get back. One of Sampaoli's favorite players, the Argentine was behind his comeback to "La Roja" (The Red).

Charles Aranguiz (Internacional) Age 25; 21 caps.

A skilful and very tactical holding midfielder who can play in the middle or on the right. Able to block and distribute the ball with the same precision, he is a vigorous player who likes attacking and scores on occasion.

Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Age 27; 53 caps.

"El Rey Arturo" (King Arthur) is one of the world's best midfielders. After three years at Colo Colo, he embarked on a rising career in Europe, first with Bayer Leverkusen and now Juventus. Has defensive skills, is a good header, lays on goals and has scored eight for Chile. Despite cartilage surgery last month, he was included in the squad though it is unclear if he will be fit for Chile's first match.

On home visits he usually enjoys his other passion: the racetrack. He owns more than 15 horses.

Felipe Gutierrez (Twente Enschede) Age 23; 16 caps.

An attacking midfielder with one goal in internationals, he enjoys playing near the box but can also take a defensive role. In his time at Twente he has developed his tactical skills and was a starter when Germany beat Chile in March, playing alongside Charles Aranguiz, leaving Arturo Vidal as playmaker.

Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Colo Colo) Age 29; 24 caps.

Played for three years for Universidad Catolica, then retired because he wanted to graduate as a commercial engineer, but six months later decided to resume his football career with a comeback in 2008 at Colo Colo, Chile's most popular club, where he is one of their leading players.

Forwards

Eduardo Vargas (Valencia) Age 24; 31 caps.

"Edu" Vargas enchanted Chileans during his spell at Universidad de Chile in 2010-11 when they won two domestic league titles and the Copa Sudamericana (South American version of the Europa League) with Sampaoli as coach. Was then transferred to Napoli where he never settled and was loaned to Brazil's Gremio and Valencia, where he now plays. A nightmare in the box, he is fast and can also play as a right winger.

Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) Age 26; 66 caps.

A fundamental part of the Chile team, his spicy dribbling is a constant danger to rival defenders. He gives Chile an enviable power of goals and explosive attack. "El Nino Maravilla" (Wonder Boy) has curbed his diving for which he was heavily criticised. Scored a double at Wembley in November and leapfrogged fellow forward Humberto Suazo into fifth place in the list of all time top-scorers for Chile with 22 goals, 15 short of Marcelo Salas.

Mauricio Pinilla (Cagliari) Age 30; 25 caps.

Has become a globetrotter playing for clubs in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Scotland and Cyprus. Could be the center forward at the finals rivalling Valdivia for the position but if Valdivia is fit, he will start on the bench. A string of injuries has prevented him from earning many more caps.

Jean Beausejour (Wigan Athletic) Age 30; 59 caps.

Can play as a midfielder and winger and has even played at left back. In 2011 he was dropped because of his involvement in the "Baptism Affair". At the 2010 finals, he scored in Chile's 1-0 victory over Honduras, their first win at a World Cup since 1962.

Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) Age 28; 36 caps.

Winger who became "El Historico" (The Historic One) when he scored his first international goal in Chile's unforgettable 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2010 qualifiers, their first and only victory over their neighbours in a World Cup match. He also scored in Chile's 4-2 victory over Colombia that secured their place at the South Africa finals, their first since 1998.

Esteban Paredes (Colo Colo) Age 33; 34 caps

The forward came back to Chile in January, after a spell in Mexico, looking for a place at the World Cup. Sampaoli cut him from the team a few weeks ago but recalled him after Matias Fernandez's injury. Brazil will be his second World Cup after South Africa 2010. Has scored 10 times for Chile.

(Compiled by Javier Leira, editing by Mark Meadows)