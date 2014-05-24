Pablo Hernandez (R) of Chile's O'Higgins fights for the ball with Andres Perez of Colombia's Deportivo Cali during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Santiago, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SANTIAGO Chile’s provisional World Cup squad was cut to 24 on Saturday with the withdrawal of midfielder Pablo Hernandez who has failed to recover from a leg muscle injury.

The O’Higgins player is the sixth to pull out of the 30-man provisional squad coach that Jorge Sampaoli named last week after midfielder Matias Fernandez, keeper Paulo Garces, forwards Esteban Paredes and Gustavo Canales and defender Enzo Andia.

"The ANFP communications management reports that the Chilean national team coaching staff released player Pablo Hernandez,” the Chilean FA said in a statement.

Fiorentina’s Fernandez, who requires surgery on an ankle injury, is the most serious loss for Sampaoli, who must discard one more player before naming his 23-man squad by June 2.

Chile face Australia, world champions Spain and the Netherlands in Group B.

Revised squad:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile), Cristopher Toselli (Universidad Catolica)

Defenders: Gary Medel (Cardiff City), Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest), Marcos Gonzalez (Union Espanola), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile), Eugenio Mena (Santos), Mauricio Isla (Juventus)

Midfielders: Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente), Rodrigo Millar (Atlas), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Colo Colo), Francisco Silva (Osasuna), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Marcelo Diaz (Basel), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Miiko Albornoz (Malmo)

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona), Eduardo Vargas (Valencia), Jean Beausejour (Wigan Athletic), Mauricio Pinilla (Cagliari), Fabian Orellana (Celta)

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ken Ferris)