Juventus' Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina's during their Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

SANTIAGO Chile World Cup midfielder Arturo Vidal's recovery from a knee cartilage operation less than a month ago has been remarkable, coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Monday.

The Juventus player, included at the weekend in Chile's squad for the Brazil finals, had meniscus surgery on his right knee on May 7.

"Arturo's recovery is astounding," Argentine Sampaoli told a news conference. "He's already kicking a ball, he's running at high intensity.

"You're looking at a player with a higher than average physical and mental potential, that's why he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world."

Vidal, who helped Juve win Serie A last month, is a key player for Chile's World Cup ambitions in a tough Group B with holders Spain, 2010 runners-up Netherlands and Australia.

The South Americans, who reached the second round in South Africa four years ago, open their campaign against Australia in Cuiaba on June 13.

