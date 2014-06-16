SALVADOR Brazil Samuel Eto’o missed training for a second successive day on Sunday with the striker still struggling with a knee injury as Cameroon prepare for Wednesday's match against Croatia.

"It is a situation we have to monitor as it is an injury he picked up from the end of the season with Chelsea,” coach Volker Finke told a press conference at the team base in Vitoria.

The potential absence for Wednesday’s match in Manaus would be a blow to Cameroon, who delivered a tepid performance in their first outing on Friday against Mexico in Natal.

Finke said it was imperative Cameroon, who last won at the World Cup finals against Saudi Arabia in 2002, emerged victorious over a Croatia team beaten 3-1 by Brazil in the tournament opener on Thursday "They are in the same situation as us, they lost their opener. If you have zero points after the first game, you do not talk too much, you just have to win at all costs. “Croatia is a team that has good players. There are players who play at clubs in Spain, at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga ... it is clear that this is a good team,” the coach added.

