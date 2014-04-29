Honduras' Maynor Figueroa (R) challenges Brazil's Rafael in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Glascow August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

TEGUCIGALPA Maynor Figueroa's leadership and ability to marshal Honduras's defense will help determine how long the central American nation's World Cup adventure lasts.

Figueroa, a left-footed defender for England's Hull City, will hope to overcome a dip in form this season that has dented his reputation as one of the Premier League's top defenders.

The veteran's shaky season was underlined in a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in March when the hard-tackling left-back - who also poses a danger from set-pieces - was at fault for two goals.

Figueroa, who is able to slot in at center-back as well as further up the pitch, came through the youth system of his local club near his birthplace in the northern city of Jutiapa.

He made his senior debut at 16 for Victoria in 1999 before moving to Deportivo Olimpia in 2003, where he won three league titles in five years.

His performances attracted the attention of MLS teams but he eventually settled on a loan deal with Wigan Athletic that became permanent in 2008.

Figueroa, who celebrates his 31st birthday on May 2, made a name for himself at Wigan and earned a regular starting spot. His effort from a free-kick from inside his own half against Stoke City in December 2009 still ranks as one of the most memorable scored in England in recent seasons.

With 100 caps and playing at his second World Cup finals, Figueroa's ability to rediscover his best form could determine whether Honduras make it out of the group stage for the first time.

Honduras, in their third World Cup appearance, open the tournament in Group E against France in Porto Alegre on June 15, and play Ecuador in Curitba on June 20 and Switzerland in Manaus on June 25.

