Croatia’s squad for the World Cup finals will comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Stipe Pletikosa (Rostov) Age 35; 110 caps. Still Croatia's first choice keeper despite patchy form in recent years. Known as a good penalty-taker, he scored four goals at his first club Hajduk Split where he was nicknamed 'The Octopus' for his shot-stopping reflexes. Struggles with deep crosses.

Danijel Subasic (Monaco) Age 29; 6 caps. International chances for Pletikosa's back-up have been few and far between but he flourished at club level after joining Monaco in January 2012.

Oliver Zelenika (Dinamo Zagreb) Age 21; 0 caps. Picked as cover for Pletikosa and Subasic after good performances at Lokomotiva Zagreb on loan from his parent club and city rivals Dinamo.

Defenders:

Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) Age 28; 72 caps. Has lost some agility and hence moved to the center of defense from right back at club and international level. Still an automatic starter for Croatia and his experience gained in England at Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur among others, should be a telling factor in the World Cup.

Domagoj Vida (Dynamo Kiev) Age 25; 22 caps. Earned a move to one of Ukraine's top teams after good performances at Dinamo Zagreb, where he won two successive Croatian league titles. He is another tough-tackling and versatile defender who can play either as right back or center half.

Gordon Schildenfeld (Panathinaikos) Age 29; 21 caps. On loan from Dynamo Moscow, the journeyman has played for a myriad of European clubs since he moved from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008. Found some consistency at Panathinaikos this season and could even be a starter in the World Cup.

Danijel Pranjic (Panathinaikos) Age 32; 49 caps. Quit international football after Euro 2012, but returned for the World Cup playoff against Iceland and stood in well for the injured Strinic. Can also play as a left-sided midfielder but his club career has declined since he moved from Bayern Munich in 2012.

Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk) Age 32; 112 caps. Croatia's captain has been a pillar in the past decade and his raids down the right flank were instrumental in qualifying. Good from set pieces, has excellent vision and pulls the strings along with Luka Modric. Scored 21 international goals and has played more than 404 games his club winning seven Ukrainian league titles and five cups.

Dejan Lovren (Southampton) Age 25 (5.7.1989); 24 caps. Occasional costly errors blighted the talented central defender's career before his 2013 move from French side Olympique Lyonnais to the Premier League, where he has thrived as a starter for Southampton. Good ball skills and excellent positioning are his virtues and he has also improved his focus at set pieces.

Sime Vrsaljko (Genoa) Age 22; 6 caps. Played in only one World Cup qualifier, a 2-1 home defeat by Belgium, but the absence of banned 36-year old stalwart Josip Simunic has opened the door for the young central defender to squeeze into the squad.

Midfielders:

Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) Age 26; 61 caps. The most versatile player in Croatia's squad capable of playing on either flank or as a central midfielder. The crafty dribbler was caught in a late night partying stint at previous club Schalke 04 before a big game and temporarily dropped from the first team. Flourished again in the Spanish top flight.

Ognjen Vukojevic (Dynamo Kiev) Age 30; 55 caps. The defensive midfielder has dropped down the pecking order as the youthful Mateo Kovacic burst into the first eleven during qualifying. Good passing and an eye for goal from long range could make him a useful substitute during the finals.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Age 28; 74 caps. The dynamo of Croatia's engine room, Modric won a fierce battle to secure a place in Real Madrid's team having struggled after his 2012 move from Tottenham Hotspur. His selfless work, tireless running and crisp passing helped Real win a 10th European Cup this season. Modric will be the driving force behind Croatia's bid to reach the knockout stages in his fourth major tournament.

Ivan Perisic (VfL Wolfsburg) Age 25; 28 caps. The winger is as talented as he is inconsistent. Frequent dips in form have forced him to move from Borussia Dortmund to Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg, where he has done reasonably well in his first season. Could be coach Niko Kovac's trump card if he hits top form in the finals.

Mateo Kovacic (Inter Milan) Age 20; 9 caps. The youngster has gone through the trials and tribulations typical for a player his age, having endured a difficult second season at Inter after an impressive first. First choice in the center of Croatia's midfield alongside Modric thanks to his marauding runs through the middle and good defending.

Sammir (Getafe) Age 27; 5 caps. The Brazilian-born attacking midfielder had a poor first season in La Liga but hard work during the World Cup build-up and injuries to Niko Kranjcar and Milan Badelj allowed him to squeeze into the squad. A skilful player who lacks consistency, he is likely to be used as an impact substitute in Croatia's engine room.

Marcelo Brozovic (Dinamo Zagreb) Age 21; 0 caps. The young central midfielder was impressive in his first two seasons at the Croatian champions and his steady improvement was rewarded with a slot in the World Cup squad. A versatile player able to provide decent cover in his position, he will hope to gain valuable experience on the biggest stage.

Ivan Mocinic (Rijeka) Age 21; 0 caps. A surprise inclusion who squeezed into the squad after the more experienced defensive midfielder Milan Badelj was forced to pull out with a groin injury. The youngster enjoyed a good season with his club in the Croatian first division, helping them finish runners up and win the national cup.

Forwards:

Eduardo da Silva (Shakhtar Donetsk) Age 31; 62 caps. Brazilian-born striker who took Croatian citizenship 12 years ago. Recovered from a horrific multiple shin and ankle fracture in 2008 which nearly ended his career when he peaked at Arsenal. Has not been as clinical since he moved to Ukraine in 2010 but still has a good awareness in the penalty box and is likely to be used as a substitute. He is second on Croatia's all-time international scoring list.

Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Age 28; 32 caps. Suffered a dramatic loss of form in his second year at Everton after making an impact in the first 12 months. He is still trying to re-discover his best form at Hull, having played in fits and starts since he joined them in January but has an FA Cup final to look forward to in May.

Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) Age 28; 49 caps. The focal point of Croatia's attack but will be suspended from the World Cup opening match against hosts Brazil. A prolific scorer who has spearheaded Croatia's qualifying campaign with vital goals in several games as well as assists to his team mates.

Ivica Olic (Vfl Wolfsburg) Age 34; 91 caps. The evergreen forward has rolled back the years in the qualifiers and forced younger players to admire his wealth of skills from the bench. Tireless running remains one of his best traits. Can play as a second striker or in a deeper role and his experience could be priceless.

Ante Rebic (Fiorentina) Age 21; 4 caps – Croatia's fresh talent up front is personified by this versatile forward who had a difficult first season in the Italian top flight but impressed national team coach Niko Kovac with his determination to break into the squad. Scored as a substitute on his international debut in last August’s 3-2 friendly win over Lichtenstein.

