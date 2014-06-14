Ecuador's national soccer team coach Reinaldo Rueda watches his players during a training session at the National stadium in Brasilia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Only five members of Ecuador's squad have tasted the atmosphere of a World Cup before and coach Reinaldo Rueda admitted on Saturday that their lack of experience was bugging him.

Jorge Guagua, Edison Mendez, Antonio Valencia and Luis Saritama took part in their campaign in Germany in 2006, when the South Americans reached the last 16, while Walter Ayovi was in the 2002 squad but did not play.

Ecuador, who failed to qualify in 2010, are also short on players with experience at top European clubs, a worrying contrast to Sunday's Group E opponents Switzerland whose players have a wealth of experience in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Some of Ecuador's players have struggled to even get a game with their clubs, such as central defender Fricson Erazo, who has barely played since joining Brazilian club Flamengo

"We're aware of the difference between ourselves and our opponents," Rueda told reporters on Saturday.

"We've talked about this subject and hope to overcome it on Sunday. On the other hand, we have a very harmonious group with great solidarity.

"We have a new generation in Ecuador, very little is left over from 2006 and this is something we have to overcome with the desire for glory and the hunger that our guys have," added the Colombian coach whose team also face France and Honduras.

Defensive midfielder Segundo Castillo, one of the few Ecuadorean players with wide-ranging experience, has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

"It's not easy for us to replace a player with his career and his experience, and all that he means to us," said Rueda

"But we will only really know how much his absence has affected us after the tournament."

However, Rueda, who led Honduras to the 2010 World Cup, said there was plenty of ground for optimism if his side could get over their first-night nerves.

"Ecuador have done very well to replace the old generation," he said. "Our hope is to better what we achieved (in 2006), this is a very young group, with talent, with dreams and with great determination. We are well aware of our potential."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)