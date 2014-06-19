Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain react after Vettel took pole position at the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SPIELBERG Austria Ferrari's Fernando Alonso expressed surprise on Thursday at Spain's early exit from the World Cup but refused to criticize the players for their tame performance.

The double Formula One world champion, who is a keen Real Madrid supporter, instead thanked the outgoing world champions for the memories.

"I’m surprised, I’m not depressed," the Spaniard told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday. "We’ve been winning for some years now and we knew that sooner or later the day would come.

"We didn’t play well enough to qualify, the others played better," he added.

"But we just need to say thanks for all that this generation gave us in the last couple of years and hopefully come back stronger in four years’ time."

Spain went out of the tournament in Brazil on Wednesday after losing 2-0 to Chile. It was their second defeat in two matches after they were thrashed 5-1 in their opener by the Netherlands.

