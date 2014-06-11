SAO PAULO FIFA's 209 member associations rejected proposals to introduce term mandates and age limits for its elected executives at the world soccer governing body's annual Congress on Wednesday.

Members were asked to approve or reject the ideas in principle and, although majorities voted against both proposals, FIFA did not give an exact vote count.

Associations voted by holding aloft green or red cards because the electronic voting system in Sao Paulo’s conference center was not working.

European soccer's governing body UEFA was the only one of the six regional confederations to support the proposals but several delegates called the ideas unfair and restrictive.

“We are completely against these changes,” Yves Jean Bart, president of the Haitian FA, said to loud applause. “We are working in a democratic system and that is the system that needs to prevail.”

FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who had originally said his current mandate which ends next year would be his last, has since indicated he is ready to seek a fifth successive term.

The 78-year old Swiss has been FIFA boss since 1998.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)