PARIS France coach Didier Deschamps included Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery, who has been suffering from lower back pains, in his 23-man World Cup squad on Monday.

The only change from the list Deschamps named last month features St Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier replacing the injured Steve Mandanda.

France face Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E in Brazil later this month.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Stephane Ruffier (St Etienne), Mickael Landreau (Bastia)

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris St Germain) Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris St Germain), Clement Grenier (Olympique Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)