Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after missing a goal opportunity during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

SANTO ANDRE Brazil Germany's Thomas Mueller admitted that his bizarre stumble while running towards the ball for a free kick late in the World Cup last 16 match against Algeria was a ploy.

"Is this interview going to be broadcast worldwide or only in Germany?" Mueller asked a German television reporter who wanted to know if the Bayern Munich player had deliberately tripped.

When told that the interview would only be broadcast in Germany, Mueller smiled and said: "It almost worked."

Asked if he planned to try the trick again, Mueller said: "We'll see what happens in the next match."

With the scores level at 0-0, Germany were awarded a free kick in the 88th minute in a promising position about 25 meters directly in front of Algeria's goal.

Mueller huddled with team mates Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Bastian Schweinsteiger who ran towards the ball but stepped over it. Mueller was next to fake a kick but fell to his knees two steps before the ball.

He quickly got up and ran towards the wall as Kroos attempted to lob the ball to him but the pass was blocked by the defenders.

"We'd practiced that," Kroos told German media. "In training it always worked. But it looks like crap when it doesn't work."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond)