Germany's national soccer team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stops a ball on his chest during the team's final practice session at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 3, 2014, one day ahead of their 2014 World Cup quarter final match against France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO Germany keeper Manuel Neuer's prowess as a sweeper, so amply demonstrated against Algeria, give them an important advantage, coach Joachim Loew said on the eve of Friday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Loew said Neuer's defensive skills outside the area means Germany's back four can move further up the pitch to support the attack. Neuer had 19 touches outside his box in the 2-1 last-16 win over Algeria and snuffed out dangerous counter attacks.

"If a team tried to cause an upset relatively early, just as we did against the U.S. or Algeria, the defenders head up the pitch," Loew said.

"This naturally means that they go into the opponent's half and it is indispensable that the goalkeeper does not stand on the line or in the five-meter (six-yard) area because exactly then the goalkeeper (is) needed.

"This shows the difference in class of a Manuel Neuer, that he functions like a player behind the defense and he has an incredibly good feeling for long balls.

"This is why he is there, because if you go forward and attack early, then there is of course always a risk if the opponent kicks a ball out some 60 meters from the back, that balls can then possibly go through (the goal)."

Loew said Neuer has great ball skills for a keeper.

"He is a footballer who technically can keep up, he is very good with the ball and of course he has a very good feeling for orientation, regarding distances," Loew said.

"This makes him valuable and that is why he should also take this risk and stand forward a bit when we are also in the opponent’s half.”

ADDED ELEMENT

Midfielder Toni Kroos said Neuer gave the Germans an added element few other teams had.

"There is no-one better in the world. He is very important because we can build from behind," Kroos said.

"He can do with his feet what many can't do, that is why he is the 11th man on the field for us."

Neuer even has a fan in France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who said: “He is certainly the most complete keeper at the World Cup and he can play that role well.”

Germany's goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said he remained calm on Monday when Neuer came bolting off the line to stop cold a number of Algeria counter-attacks - even once heading a loose ball away - because he knows Neuer won't overdo it.

At Germany's training camp in Santo Andre on the Atlantic coast in northeastern Brazil, Neuer can often be seen running full speed, and with surprising dexterity, after balls in high-speed drills with the other keepers and Koepke.

Neuer says he enjoys playing out of the area and even toys with the idea of becoming an outfield player. But at a news conference on Wednesday Koepke joked that Neuer should forget about a second career as a sweeper.

"Sure, he could be an outfield player - the question is in which local amateur league that would be," Koepke deadpanned. "I'm not sure he'd be good enough for an outfield position in the Bundesliga.

"You can see that he has a lot of fun coming out of the area like that," said Koepke. "I don't get nervous seeing him come out like that and I don't start thinking, 'What on earth is he doing?' He's got good judgment and he doesn't overdo it."

(Additional reporting by Julian Linden; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Ken Ferris)