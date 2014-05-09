Joachim Loew, coach of the German national soccer team sports a traditional Brazilian ''Bonfim'' lucky charm armband in Germany's national colours as he presents his team for the upcoming FIFA 2014 World Cup at the headquarters of the German national soccer association (DFB)... REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's provisional 30-man squad for next month's World Cup contains several surprises and although some of those players will not survive the final others will be needed to help Germany end their 18-year title drought.

Coach Joachim Loew raised eyebrows on Thursday with his youthful provisional squad including teenager Max Meyer, defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Erik Durm and forward Kevin Volland.

Loew will trim his squad back to 25 or 26 players after a training camp in Italy this month before announcing his final 23 by the June 2 deadline.

Germany, drawn in Group G along with Ghana, Portugal and the United States, have high hopes of ending their long wait for a trophy.

Loew's squad is based largely on Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players, as expected, even though some of them are only just back from injury like Marcel Schmelzer or are struggling for form like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos.

The inclusion of Real Madrid's Sami Khedira is also a gamble because the holding midfielder - crucial in Loew's tactical set-up - missed nearly six months of the season with torn cruciate ligaments.

The German coach said he made exceptions for Khedira and veteran 35-year-old forward Miroslav Klose, who is also returning from a string of injuries, to find the right mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

KRUSE EXCLUSION

But he has still to convince Germans of his strength in attack with the omission of Borussia Moenchengladbach's Max Kruse, who enjoyed a better season than the previous one in which he made his international debut.

"It is difficult to find the words because the disappointment is so great," Kruse said on Friday. "The pain is deep even after some hours from the decision."

Instead it was Volland, untested on the international stage, who got the nod.

The Hoffenheim striker has certainly enjoyed a superb campaign, scoring 10 goals and supplying nine assists, compared to Kruse's 12 goals.

But a question mark remains whether he can rise to the big occasion as Germany tackle the problems of early kickoff times, the hot and humid weather and long journeys between games in Brazil.

Many in Germany are asking how it will be possible to challenge for the title with injury-hit Klose and untried Volland making up their attack after Mario Gomez was dropped due to a long injury absence.

Loew is spoilt for choice in the middle of the pitch and often deploys attacking midfielder Mario Goetze or even Mesut Ozil as forwards while pace on the wings with Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller is guaranteed.

His biggest problem is a leaky defense and that is where Durm, Matthias Ginter and Kevin Grosskreutz may come in.

With captain Philipp Lahm having shifted into a holding midfield position, Loew needs to rearrange his backline.

Both Schmelzer and Marcell Jansen, who play as left backs, have only recently returned from injury and 21-year-old Durm's sensational Champions League performances for Dortmund make him a solid option in that position.

Loew's central defensive mainstays, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Per Mertesacker, have yet to operate like a well-oiled machine.

That is why more defenders, including Benedikt Hoewedes who is hoping to return to action on Saturday after more than a month out with a muscle injury, will provide more options for Loew where he needs it most.

Success-starved German fans, who jeered the team after a lackluster 1-0 win over Chile in March, have a short fuse and nothing except the title will be good enough for them.

For Loew, fielding another young team at his second consecutive World Cup is a calculated risk with the stakes at their highest.

