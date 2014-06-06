FRANKFURT Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss Germany's final warmup game against Armenia on Friday in order to fully recover from a shoulder problem in time for the World Cup.

Coach Joachim Loew said the Bayern Munich player, yet to train with the squad after being injured last month, would be fit for their first Group G match against Portugal on June 16.

"Manuel Neuer has worked hard but yesterday we sat down and decided that he will not play tomorrow because we do not want to avoid a risk, even if it is minimal," Loew told a news conference on Thursday.

"It will be no problem for the first game against Portugal. When we arrive in Brazil he will join training and there will be no problem whatsoever.

"The game tomorrow will give us some tailwind for the tournament. We were not at 100 percent against Cameroon but that is normal. When it starts we will press the World Cup turbo."

Roman Weidenfeller replaced Neuer in the 2-2 friendly draw with Cameroon on Sunday and will deputize again on Friday.

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and captain Philipp Lahm have shrugged off injury and will feature against Armenia.

"Lahm and Bastian have no problems any more and they have been training with the ball," said Loew.

"They will have some playing time. What is important though is that they are problem-free. Maybe it makes no sense to play the entire 90 minutes but exactly how long is something I will decide this evening."

Schweinsteiger has been plagued by injuries all season and is recovering from inflammation on his knee while Lahm hurt his ankle in the German Cup final on May 17.

Germany, who also take on Ghana and the United States in Group G, leave for Brazil on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)