The title of World Cup all-time top scorer is driving Germany forward Miroslav Klose to get fit for the tournament in Brazil next month after an injury-plagued season, the 35-year-old said on Friday.

Klose, preparing for his fourth World Cup, has scored 14 goals in his previous tournaments and is joint second with fellow German Gerd Mueller on the all-time scorers' list behind Brazilian Ronaldo on 15.

"Those who know me know that this is indeed an aim of mine," Klose told a news conference at the squad's northern Italian training camp when asked whether the World Cup goal record was motivating him to get fit after back and thigh injuries.

"With one goal I am joint top. I need two to be top," said the Lazio forward. "I am on a good track. Fitness coaches here know me and know what I need. I expect to be 100 percent at the tournament."

Klose can also break Mueller's 40-year-old Germany scoring record of 68 goals before the World Cup with one goal in friendlies against Cameroon and Armenia on June 1 and June 6 which would take his tally to 69.

Germany have been drawn with Ghana, Portugal and the United States in World Cup Group G.

Klose, who first played at the 2002 tournament, is the only experienced striker in coach Joachim Loew's provisional 27-member squad with Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland the only other out-and-out forward.

Mario Gomez was not picked due to injury problems and Borussia Moenchengladbach's Max Kruse was overlooked so Klose expects to spearhead Germany's attack once again even though Loew has experimented with offensive midfielders in forward roles.

"I can also play the 'false nine' position," he said. "I will give it all in every training session. Experience or not, I will present my case in ever training so that I cannot be ignored. But I assume that I will play."

