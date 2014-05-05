Honduras' coach Luis Fernando Suarez and his team walk off the field after Mexico's overtime win in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying finals soccer match in Kansas City, Kansas April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

TEGUCIGALPA Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez gave no surprises in the 23-man World Cup squad he announced on Monday, keeping faith with most of the regulars who saw the team through the CONCACAF qualifiers.

Honduras, going to their third finals in Brazil next month, face France, Switzerland and Ecuador in Group E where they will be looking for their first ever tournament win.

“During the course of the qualifiers, 54 (players) played and today there are 23, with 31 left behind who helped get the national team through but are not here now,” Suarez said.

“I ask for your understanding because I can’t please everyone but we’re going to try to ensure this group does well enough for make us proud,” the Colombian told a news conference.

The Central Americans have lined up warm-up friendlies against Turkey, Israel and fellow finalists England before their June 15 tournament opener against France in Porto Alegre.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Noel Valladares, Donis Escober (both Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana)

Defenders - Brayan Beckeles (Olimpia), Arnold Peralta (Rangers), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Juan Carlos Garcia (Wigan Athletic), Maynor Figueroa (Hull City), Victor Bernardez (San Jose Earthquake), Osman Chavez (Quingdao Jonoon), Juan Pablo Montes (Motagua)

Midfielders - Luis Garrido (Olimpia), Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic), Jorge Claros (Motagua), Wilson Palacios (Stoke City), Oscar Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Mario Martinez (Real Espana), Marvin Chavez (Colorado Rapids)

Forwards - Jerry Bengtson (New England Revolution), Jerry Palacios (Alajuelense), Carlo Costly (Real Espana), Rony Martinez (CD Real Sociedad)

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)