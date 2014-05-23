Manchester City's Yaya Toure (C) celebrates scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Yaya Toure is receiving treatment in Qatar for an unspecified injury before joining up with his Ivory Coast team mates at their World Cup training camp in the United States, the Ivorian Football Federation said on Friday.

He is the only one of the 28 players named in the preliminary squad by coach Sabri Lamouchi to miss the start of World Cup preparations in Dallas on Thursday.

The midfielder will only fly to the U.S. next Thursday to join up with his colleagues, the federation added in a statement.

The Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha confirmed the African Footballer of the Year's admission for what it called, in a statement, a “minor injury”. Toure had suffered a thigh injury in mid-April but returned after two weeks to help Manchester City secure the Premier League title.

On the last day of the season on May 11 he went off in the second half with a reported hamstring injury as City beat West Ham.

Toure's build-up to the June and July finals in Brazil has been overshadowed this week by comments from his agent Dimitri Seluk who said the midfielder was upset with City after an apparent birthday snub and could leave the English champions.

The Ivorians play two warm-up friendlies in the U.S. against Bosnia in St Louis on May 30 and El Salvador in Dallas on June 4. They will arrive in Brazil on June 6.

At the World Cup, the Ivorians have been drawn in Group C and compete against Colombia, Greece and Japan.

