Japan washed away the stains of their "rubbish" World Cup performance against the Ivory Coast in a jovial jacuzzi session, with the mood in the squad bubbling nicely ahead of Thursday's clash with Greece.

The Asian champions have been frank about their problems in coping with the Ivorians after they threw away a 1-0 halftime lead to lose the Group C clash 2-1 in Recife on Saturday.

Playmaker Shinji Kagawa was one of those who struggled badly, complaining of losing a psychological battle with himself before kickoff but striker Yoshito Okubo said the squad had rallied around him.

"He really was on a downer but he is fine now," the Kawasaki Frontale forward told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

"A few of us had a bit of a chat in the jacuzzi the other day. We talked about how the team played but had a bit of a laugh about how we were feeling.

"We told each other how rubbish we were but not to let it get to us. It's good to finish things off with a laugh. There is nothing you can do about it and there are still two games left.

"It is important to regroup. You can't dwell on things as it only brings a negative vibe to the team. The mood in the team isn't bad. There is no need to be down in the dumps."

Japan take on Greece, who lost their opener 3-0 to Colombia, in Natal before facing the South Americans in Cuiaba on Tuesday.

