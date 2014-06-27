South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo (L) consoles South Korea's Son Heung-min as he cries while teammate Han Kook-young watches after their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

SAO PAULO South Korea have grown used to the taste of the World Cup knockout rounds since savoring it for the first time on their run to the 2002 semi-finals, so to fall at the first hurdle in Brazil will be hard to swallow.

For those who have watched the side over the past couple of years, however, their failure in Brazil, where they finished bottom of Group H, comes as no surprise.

The warning signs flashed brightly during a woeful qualifying campaign which saw them suffer an embarrassing loss to lowly Lebanon, as well as a home defeat to Iran that almost cost them one of Asia's four automatic berths.

Hong Myung-bo, South Korea's most capped player and skipper in 2002, took over from Choi Kang-hee after qualifying in the hopes that he could emulate his success with the Olympic side, who he led to a bronze medal in London.

However, Hong did not have the time, nor the personnel, to work his magic.

After a creditable 1-1 draw with Russia in their opener, Korea's defensive fragility was ruthlessly exposed by Algeria, who romped to a 4-2 win in Porto Alegre. A 1-0 loss to 10-man Belgium on Thursday confirmed Korea's exit.

"The players did their best but it was my shortcomings as a coach that caused this result," Hong said at a news conference, adding that he was still determined to take Korea forward.

"More than anything I think it was important for our players to be on such a big stage and to gain World Cup experience.

"We started with this team and we have to stick together to the end. I want to be responsible for this team until the very end, that hasn't changed."

UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS

South Korea have faced unrealistic expectations since their magical run to the semi-finals 12 years ago but coach Hong should look to that side as a blueprint for the future.

Park Ji-sung won the plaudits of that Guus Hiddink-coached side but they were built on the sturdiest of foundations - with Hong at its heart and steely veterans Yoo Sang-chul, Choi Jin-cheul and Kim Tae-young giving it a spine.

While Hong has a core group of exciting young midfielders and forwards playing club football in England and Germany, fixing the defense must be his number one priority ahead of next year's Asian Cup in Australia.

The country's most capped player with 136 caps, Hong elicits respect like no other in South Korean football and will be given carte blanche to mould the squad the way he wants.

He appears to have a big job on his hands if Korea are to make an impact on the world stage again. Not one of Asia's four representatives in Brazil managed a win as Korea, Australia, Japan and Iran all headed home after the first round.

Midfielder Ki Sung-yeung said South Korea were in good hands with Hong.

"Technically he’s a very good coach," he told Reuters. "The problem is that compared to Belgian players, we’re not better than them. Our ability is not up to theirs. Physically, we are not stronger than them."

While defense was a problem throughout the tournament, Ki said the Koreans had to do better in front of goal if they were to make an impression.

"Of course, we need to defend but I think we need to focus on how to score a goal," he added. "Then we can have a chance again."

(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Justin Palmer)