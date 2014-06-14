Argentina's national head coach Alejandro Sabella gestures during a training session at Ciudade do Galo grounds in Vespassiano, outside Belo Horizonte, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella gave little away on Saturday about his plans to defeat World Cup debutantes Bosnia, claiming he did not know who would play or what system he would adopt in the team's opening Group F match on Sunday.

"I will evaluate the players up until the last minute and decide who are in the best condition to face the 90 minutes," Sabella told reporters at the Maracana in his pre-match briefing before the game.

"We've got one more night to think about it. We've already practiced one system (4-3-3) and then we did the other (5-3-2).

"But its got nothing to do with whether you play with two or three forwards and just because you have more people in attack doesn't mean we are going to score more goals."

Argentine journalists were becoming increasingly frustrated with the coach as his answers went around in circles, repeatedly saying he did not know his team until one exasperated reporter said: "Well, with respect if you don't know it now, its a bit late, isn't it ?"

"I'm half hiding my choice and half haven't taken the decision yet," he replied.

He was also non committal about Argentina's chances of returning to the Maracana for the final on July 13 saying, "you cannot foresee what is going to happen in football. I don't know about what will happen in this competition.

Argentina, seeking a third world title, have a fine record against teams making their debuts in the World Cup as Bosnia are doing on Sunday, with nine wins and one draw from 10 matches against debutantes down the years.

Typically he said he would be taking nothing for granted against the talented but inexperienced newcomers.

He also said he knew nothing about FIFA instigating disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina FA after a players protest over the Falkland Islands at a World Cup warm-up game against Slovenia in La Plata last week.

The Argentina team stood behind a banner proclaiming sovereignty over the Falkland islands, or Malvinas as South Americans know them, in a long-running dispute with Britain.

"I am sorry I know nothing about what FIFA have done" Sabella replied to a question from Reuters who also asked if the squad might carry out a similar protest during the World Cup.

"I'm sorry, I can't answer your question," he replied.

(Editing by Nigel Hunt)