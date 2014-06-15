RIO DE JANEIRO World Cup debutants Bosnia will remain true to their attacking instincts when they meet former world champions Argentina on Sunday, coach Safet Susic said on Saturday.

Despite facing one of the world's most formidable strike forces which includes Lionel Messi, Susic said Bosnia will themselves go all out for goals in their opening Group F match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

"We are going to play with three attackers tomorrow and at least two attacking midfielders and two fullbacks who keep on attacking and going forward," Susic, himself a renowned goal-scorer for the former Yugoslavia, told reporters at his pre-match briefing.

"This is how we play football. We can't play any other kind of football, nor do I want us to play any other kind of football," he said.

Susic's bold declaration of intent contrasted with a much more guarded tone from his Argentine counterpart Alejandro Sabella who told reporters earlier on Saturday that he did not know who would play or what system he would use against Bosnia.

Susic said he had only one injury doubt - midfielder Sejad Salihovic has yet to declare whether he is fit to play.

Bosnia, whose attack is led by Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, scored 30 goals in their qualifying matches to reach their first World Cup since emerging as an independent nation from the breakup of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Susic said it was "a great honour and pleasure" to lead his country to Brazil and he took heart from some early upsets in the tournament such as Costa Rica's 3-1 defeat of former world champions Uruguay on Saturday.

"Since this tournament has started with a heap of upsets, I am hoping for another one tomorrow," he said.

Bosnia face Nigeria and Iran in their other Group F games but first they will be bidding to dent Argentina's fine record against World Cup debutants, which includes nine wins and one draw against tournament new boys over the years.

(Removes incorrect reference to Salihovic being Bosnia's captain)

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Nigel Hunt)