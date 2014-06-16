Teams for Monday's 2014 World Cup Group G match between Ghana and United States at the Dunas arena, Natal.
Ghana: 12-Adam Kwarasey; 4-Daniel Opare, 21-John Boye, 19-Jonathan Mensah; 20-Kwadwo Asamoah, 7-Christian Atsu, 11-Sulley Muntari, 10-Andre Ayew, 17-Mohamed Rabiu; 3-Asamoah Gyan, 13-Jordan Ayew
Substitutes: 1-Stephen Adams, 2-Samuel Inkoom, 5-Michael Essien, 6-Acquah Afriye, 8-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 14-Albert Adomah, 15-Rashid Sumaila, 16-Fatawu Dauda, 18-Abdul Majeed Waris, 22-Mubarak Wakaso, 23-Harrison Afful
United States: 1-Tim Howard; 23-Fabian Johnson, 5-Matt Besler, 20-Geoff Cameron, 7-DaMarcus Beasley; 15-Kyle Beckerman, 4-Michael Bradley, 13-Jermaine Jones, 11-Alejandro Bedoya; 8-Clint Dempsey; 17-Jozy Altidore
Substitutes: 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Omar Gonzalez, 6-John Brooks, 9-Aron Johannsson, 10-Mix Diskerud, 12-Brad Guzan, 14-Brad Davis, 16-Julian Green, 18-Chris Wondolowski, 19-Graham Zusi, 21-Timmy Chandler, 22-Nick Rimando
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
(Compiled by Savio D'Souza)