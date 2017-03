Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gestures at the end of the first half of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's coach Marc Wilmots shouts during the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Belgium's Eden Hazard (R) fights for the ball with Algeria's Mehdi Mostefa during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli celebrates scoring a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fails to save a penalty goal by Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (C rear) during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (L) celebrates his goal with team mates during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (L) is fouled for a penalty by Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (C) fights for the ball with Algeria's El Arabi Soudani (L) and Rafik Halliche during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (C) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates Riyad Mahrez (L) and Islam Slimani during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's Axel Witsel looks up during the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Algeria's El Arabi Soudani, Sofiane Feghouli, Riyad Mahrez and Faouzi Ghoulam (L-R) celebrate Feghouli's goal during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (C) fights for the ball with Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb (L-R), Saphir Taider and Madjid Bougherra during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

Feghouli's goal was their first since their 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland when Djamel Zidane was on target in the 1986 tournament. They had since gone five World Cup games without a goal.

Algeria also play South Korea and Russia in their group.

