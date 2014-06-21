CURITIBA Brazil Honduras's first World Cup goal in more than three decades was all for nothing, coach Luis Fernando Suarez said after his side surrendered the lead and went down 2-1 to Ecuador in Group E on Friday.

Honduras, who last scored at a World Cup finals at the 1982 edition in Spain, took a surprise lead in Curitiba thanks to Carlo Costly's 31st-minute strike.

However, two goals from Ecuador forward Enner Valencia secured a comeback success that kept the South Americans' hopes of making the second round alive and condemned Honduras to likely elimination.

"The first goal in 32 years? It's not worth talking about," Suarez said.

"We lost and that's the only thing that matters," added the Colombian, who led Ecuador to the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup in Germany where they lost 1-0 to England.

"This goal after so many years, it wasn’t worth so much because we lost."

Suarez said Honduras would give it their all in their final group game against Switzerland in Manaus on Wednesday but appeared resigned to elimination from a group in which France look certain to finish top with the Swiss and Ecuador fighting it out for second.

France thrashed Switzerland 5-2 earlier on Friday and beat Honduras 3-0 in their opening game and top the group on six points, with Switzerland and Ecuador level on three.

"The worst would have been to be eliminated already," Suarez said.

"We'll try as we always do. As long as there is a chance in these finals we won't give up.

"We need to bow out on a high note. If you don't try everything it will play on your conscience forever. We don't want that to happen when we leave the World Cup."

(Editing by Justin Palmer)