Midfielder Adlene Guedioura was the biggest casualty on Monday as Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic finalised his 23-man World Cup squad.

Guedioura competed at the last World Cup in South Africa four years ago and in six of the qualifiers for the 2014 finals, where Algeria compete in Group H with Belgium, Russia and South Korea.

He played an hour of Algeria’s 3-1 win over Armenia in a warm-up international in Switzerland on Saturday but did not do enough to impress Halilhodzic after a lack of match time for his English club Crystal Palace and injury earlier in the season when he punctured his lung and broke several ribs.

Other players had already been cut from the 30-man preliminary line-up before Algeria arrived at their training base in Geneva last week for the second part of their World Cup preparations.

Algeria next play Romania in a warm-up friendly on Wednesday before heading to Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais Mbolhi (CSKA Sofia), Cedric Si Mohamed (CS Constantine), Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (USM Alger)

Defenders: Essaid Belkalem (Watford), Madjid Bougherra (Al Lekhwiya), Liassine Cadamuro (Mallorca), Faouzi Ghoulam (Naples), Rafik Halliche (Academica Coimbra), Aissa Mandi (Stade Reims), Carl Medjani (Valenciennes), Djamel Mesbah (Livorno), Mehdi Mostefa (Ajaccio)

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur), Yacine Brahimi (Granada), Abdelmoumene Djabou (Club Africain), Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia), Mehdi Lacen (Getafe), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Saphir Taider (Inter Milan), Hassan Yebda (Udinese)

Forwards: Nabil Ghilas (Porto), Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon), El Arabi Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb).

