RIO DE JANEIRO Belgium play Russia in a World Cup Group H match in Rio on Sunday.

Where: The Maracana stadium, Rio

Capacity: 74,738

When: Sunday June 22, 13:00 local

Possible teams:

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Jan Vertonghen, 15-Daniel Van Buyten; 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 22-Nacer Chadli, 6-Axel Witsel, 19-Mousa Dembele; 10-Eden Hazard, 9-Romelu Lukaku

Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeev; 14-Vasili Berezutskiy, 4-Sergey Ignashevich, 22-Andrey Eshchenko, 23-Dmitry Kombarov, 18-Yury Zhirkov; 8-Denis Glushakov, 19-Alexander Samedov, 20-Victor Faizulin, 17-Oleg Shatov; 9-Alexander Kokorin

Key facts:

Though only playing in their first finals since 2002, Belgium came to the tournament as bookmakers' fifth favorites behind Brazil, Argentina, Germany and Spain.

Belgium finished top of their group in European qualifying and were unbeaten - winning eight games and drawing two to finish nine points clear of Croatia.

After the break up the Soviet Union, Russia have appeared at two World Cup finals, failing to make it out of the group stage in 1994 and 2002.

Russia won seven of their 10 qualifiers to finish above Portugal in their qualifying group.

Previous meetings:

The pair have met eight times, including matches involving the Soviet Union. Russia lead the series 4-3, with one match drawn.

This is their fifth meeting at the World Cup, where each side has claimed two victories apiece. The first two meetings were won by Russia (then Soviet Union), 4-1 in the group round in 1970 and 1-0 in the second group round in 1982. The Belgians clinched the next two matches, 4-3 after extra time in the Round of 16 in 1986 and 3-2 in the opening round of the 2002 edition.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots is his country’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup with five goals. The former midfielder’s last strike came against Russia in that 3-2 win in 2002.

