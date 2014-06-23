Chile's coach Jorge Sampaoli gestures during the team's 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO The Netherlands have an impressive goal tally and three wins out of three in the World Cup, but Chile's coach Jorge Sampaoli accused them of being overly defensive on Monday and said the South American team had deserved to win their match.

Arjen Robben's forward runs led the Dutch to a 2-0 victory in Sao Paulo, with the Europeans opting to soak up their opponents' pressure and hit them on the counter-attack.

It took the Dutch until the 77th minute to break the deadlock through a Leroy Fer header. Memphis Depay added a second in injury time.

"They ended up winning, but in my opinion it was unfair because I think Chile made a huge effort to attack," Sampaoli told reporters. "We wanted to play and the Netherlands didn't."

The result means the Netherlands top Group B and are therefore likely avoid a clash with host nation Brazil in the last 16.

Talking to reporters after the game, Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder snapped back at Sampaoli, saying Chile had posed no serious threat to the Oranje.

"It's a little bit disrespectful to say that we didn't do anything today because we were the ones who won 2-0".

The Dutch crushed Spain 5-1 and beat Australia 3-2 in their first two games and will now play the second team in Group A, most likely Croatia or Mexico.

Invigorated by a 2-0 win over Spain that knocked out the defending champion, Chile surprised many with its constant pressure and aggressive attacks.

And Sampaoli warned his team will be a fearsome rival to whoever it face in the next round.

"Whoever we end up playing against it is going to be a high intensity match," he said. "Could be Brazil, could be Croatia, whoever it is. Our rival will know it is going to face a team that will play for 90 minutes."

