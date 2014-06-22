SAO PAULO Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, who had knee surgery last month and was an injury doubt for Monday's Group B clash against the Netherlands, said he was fit to play if selected.

"After the matches I've played I feel better," Vidal told reporters on Sunday at Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo where the match will be played.

"I have been feeling better this week and our coach will decide whether I am to play or not. But I certainly feel like playing in tomorrow's game."

The Netherlands and Chile are on six points and have already qualified for the second round, with outgoing champions Spain and Australia on zero. Although the Netherlands and Chile will not know their last 16 opponents until Monday evening, it looks likely that hosts Brazil will top Group A and face the Group B runners-up in the first knockout stage on Saturday.

The Dutch, with a superior goal difference, need a draw to secure first place and a probable meeting with Mexico or Croatia.

