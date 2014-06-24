(L-R) Costa Rica's Michael Umana, Randall Brenes, Bryan Ruiz and Oscar Duarte celebrate after the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Costa Rica at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Costa Rica added a second striker in Randall Brenes and replaced Michael Umana with fellow defender Roy Miller for their final World Cup Group D match against already-eliminated England on Tuesday.

The Central American team have booked a place in the last 16 but are seeking to finish top of the group with a third straight win, although a draw would also be enough.

England, out of contention after their worst World Cup showing since 1958, made nine changes to their lineup, with coach Roy Hodgson, as announced, giving most of his substitutes their first start in Brazil.

Among the changes were Frank Lampard captaining the team and Ben Foster in goal with Daniel Sturridge and Gary Cahill the only players to have started in their previous games.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)