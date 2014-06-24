MANAUS Brazil Honduras will be more aggressive in their final Group E match against Switzerland on Wednesday and will try to tire out their European opponents in humid conditions, coach Luis Fernando Suarez said on Tuesday.

Honduras, bottom of the group with no points, can still qualify if they overturn a minus four goal difference with Ecuador and France beat the Ecuadorians in the other match.

The Hondurans had a man sent off in the opening 3-0 defeat by France and moderated their muscular playing style in the match with Ecuador, which they lost 2-1.

"We can't win 1-0, it has to be a 3-0, so of course we will be more aggressive. It will have to be different from the game we played against France and Ecuador," Suarez said.

"But it's one thing to say that and another thing to do it on the pitch ... so yes we will be aggressive, but we have to defend," he told a news conference.

Switzerland started by beating Ecuador 2-1 but lost 5-2 to the French in a match played in high temperatures.

"We still hope since mathematically it (qualification) is still possible. We won't lose faith," left back Juan Carlos Garcia said.

Suarez said he would make a couple of changes to the team that started against Ecuador and strongly suggested that Garcia, who replaced Emilio Izaguirre at halftime in that match, would start the game on Wednesday.

The match kicks off at 400 pm local (2000 GMT) at the Amazonia arena in Manaus, which is in the Amazon jungle. The temperature at kickoff is likely to be at least 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

"Well comparatively speaking, yes it would be an advantage, because we are especially used to the high humidity," Suarez said when asked about the conditions.

"With or without the ball at our feet we will try to tire out the Swiss ... but the idea is not to win by tiring them out. We want to win with good football," he added, saying too many other coaches and teams complained about the climate.

Garcia said the Honduran players were used to the temperatures.

"It is not a problem for us and we will of course benefit from it," he said.

