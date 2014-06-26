SAO PAULO Belgium have made seven changes for their final World Cup Group H game against South Korea on Thursday, with captain Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen dropping out due to slight injuries while playmaker Eden Hazard starts on the bench.

Belgium, who have already qualified for knockout stages, have brought in Jan Vertonghen, Kevin Mirallas, Steven Defour, Anthony Vanden Borre, Moussa Dembele, Nicolas Lombaerts and Adnan Januzaj to the side at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo.

Striker Romelu Lukaku joins Hazard on the bench.

South Korea must beat Belgium and hope the result of the other group game between Russia and Algeria goes their way if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.

The Koreans have dropped goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong in favor of Kim Seung-gyu, while misfiring striker Park Chu-young is replaced by towering Kim Shin-wook.

Despite shipping four cheap goals to Algeria in a 4-2 loss in the previous game, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has opted to retain the same back four for Belgium.

