RIO DE JANEIRO Veteran Diego Forlan took the place of banned striker Luis Suarez in the Uruguay team to face Colombia in their last-16 match at the Maracana on Saturday.

Suarez left the World Cup on Friday after being suspended from playing by FIFA for biting Italian opponent Giorgio Chiellini in Uruguay's last group match in Natal on Tuesday.

Forlan, 35, who played for the first hour in the opening match against Costa Rica, is one of two changes in coach Oscar Tabarez's starting line-up with Maximiliano Pereira returning in defense in place of Nicolas Lodeiro.

Pereira was sent off in their opening 3-1 defeat to Costa Rica and after missing the game against England returned as a halftime substitute for the match against Italy.

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman started with 10 of the team that secured qualification after beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second group match. He played a largely reserve side against Japan when qualifying was already secured.

The only change to his previous first choice starting lineup was the inclusion of striker Jackson Martinez, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Japan, in place of midfielder Victor Ibarbo.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Nigel Hunt)