FORTALEZA Brazil Netherlands’ striker Dirk Kuyt’s value as a squad player is likely to be evidenced again on Sunday when he wins his 100th cap by playing at left back.

Having stepped in as an emergency defender in the last group game against Chile, Kuyt will celebrate a career landmark when the Dutch meet Mexico in the World Cup last 16 at a tournament where the veteran forward looked consigned to only an understudy role.

He was brought in as a surprise choice to bolster the defense for Monday’s 2-0 win in Sao Paulo after Bruno Martins Indi was ruled out with concussion, with Daley Blind moving from left to center back.

Martins Indi will not start against the Mexicans in Fortaleza on Sunday, coach Louis van Gaal told Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

Kuyt has been training with the presumed starting line-up in the last two Dutch training sessions in a position that surprised observers but not the player himself.

“I had a feeling before the World Cup I might get a chance to play in a defensive role. I’m happy with the way it has gone,” he told reporters this week.

So was Van Gaal who said of Kuyt after the victory over Chile: “He did the job really well. That I went to tell him. I’m very pleased.”

EMERGENCY CALL

Kuyt, who turns 34 next month, could not have reckoned on much action when he landed in Brazil as Van Gaal did not use him in any of the pre-tournament warm-up internationals and then picked Memphis Depay and Jermain Lens as his first choice attackers off the bench once the World Cup got underway.

The chances of Kuyt, who started on the left side of attack in the 2010 World Cup final, being stuck on 98 caps at the end of his international career loomed large until the emergency call into defense.

“To be able to show that you can still be important and contribute, I do willingly. In the training the coach asked me if I wouldn’t mind playing there (left back) if it was needed. I had wanted to suggest that idea to him before he even approached the subject.

“In training I just stayed in position and it went went. You need a lot of physical prowess, capacity and ability to run. Those are qualities I think I bring to the team. And I did my defensive duties OK because we didn’t concede any goals.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)