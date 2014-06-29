SAO PAULO Argentina play Switzerland in their World Cup round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Where: The Corinthians area, Sao Paulo

Capacity: 62,601

When: Tuesday, July 1, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 2-Ezequiel Garay, 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 16-Marcos Rojo, 17-Federico Fernandez; 5-Fernando Gago, 7-Angel Di Maria, 14-Javier Mascherano; 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 9-Gonzalo Higuain, 10-Lionel Messi

Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 13-Ricardo Rodriguez, 20-Johan Djourou, 22-Fabian Schaer; 8-Gokhan Inler, 10-Granit Xhaka, 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 11-Valon Behrami; 18-Admir Mehmedi, 19-Josip Drmic

Key stats:

* In the teams’ six meetings, Argentina have scored 14 goals to Switzerland’s three

* Both teams are among the cleanest so far in the World Cup. They each received just one yellow card in their opening three games.

* Switzerland have not made the quarter-finals of the World Cup since 1954 when they hosted the tournament.

* Argentina are one of just four teams to have won all three of their World Cup group games.

Previous meetings: The teams have faced each other six times, with Argentina winning four and two draws.

Last meeting: Feb. 29, 2012 - Switzerland 1 Agentina 3

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)