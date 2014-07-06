BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Brazil play Germany in a World Cup semi-final in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte

Capacity: 58,170

When: Tuesday, July 8, 1700 local (2000 GMT/1600 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Probable teams:

Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 6-Marcelo; 23-Maicon; 13-Dante; 4-David Luiz; 17-Luiz Gustavo; 8-Paulinho; 19-Willian; 11-Oscar; 7-Hulk; 9-Fred.

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 16-Philipp Lahm; 20-Jerome Boateng; 5-Mats Hummels; 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger; 6-Sami Khedira; 18-Toni Kroos; 8-Mesut Ozil; 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller

Key stats:

* Remarkably, for two perennial powerhouses who have won eight World Cups between them, this is only the second time Brazil and Germany have met in this competition. In their previous game, Brazil won the 2002 final 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ronaldo.

* Germany and Brazil are the joint third highest tournament scorers, with 10 each. They follow Colombia and the Netherlands on 12 goals each. Germany have scored eight goals from open play and two from set-pieces. Brazil have scored seven from open play and three from set-pieces.

* Brazil are aiming for a sixth title after earning that record fifth in 2002, while Germany are hopeful of a fourth following a 24-year gap since their last World Cup trophy.

* Germany's Thomas Mueller and Brazil's Neymar are joint second in the tournament top scorers' chart, on four goals each along with Argentina's Lionel Messi. Neymar, though, is injured and will play no more in this tournament. Colombia's James Rodriguez leads with six goals, but his team have been eliminated.

* Germany's Philipp Lahm is the best passer of the tournament, with 408 passes completed with a success rate of 86.6 percent.

* Brazil won the World Cup in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002

* Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990

Previous meetings:

The teams have played each other 21 times, with Brazil winning 12, Germany four, and five draws. In all those games, Brazil have scored 39 goals, Germany 24.

World Cup meetings:

Their one previous meeting was in Yokohama, Japan, in the World Cup final on June 30, 2002. Brazil won 2-0.

Confederations Cup meetings:

Brazil have beaten Germany twice in the Confederations Cup, 3-2 in Nuremberg, Germany in 2005 and 4-0 in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1999.

Friendlies:

Brazil have won nine friendlies, lost four, and drawn five with Germany. Their last meeting was a friendly in Stuttgart, Germany, on Aug. 10, 2011. Germany won that game 3-2.

Results so far at the 2014 World Cup:

Brazil: The hosts topped Group A with a 3-1 win over Croatia, a 0-0 draw with Mexico, and a 4-1 defeat of Cameroon. They defeated Chile 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last-16 and beat Colombia 2-1 in their quarter-final.

Germany: The Europeans won Group G with a 4-0 thrashing of Portugal, a 2-2 draw with Ghana and a 1-0 defeat of the United States. They beat Algeria 2-1 in the last 16 and France 1-0 in their quarter-final.

Head-to-head statistics at this tournament:

Games played: Brazil 5, Germany 5

Goals scored: Brazil 10, Germany 10

Goals per game: Brazil 2, Germany 2

Shots on target: Brazil 70 percent, Germany 70 percent

Average attempts per match: Brazil 16.4, Germany 14.8

Fouls committed: Brazil 96, Germany 57

Yellow cards: Brazil 10, Germany 4

Red cards: Brazil 0, Germany 0

Distance ran per match: Brazil 106.8 km, Germany 115.3 km

Passes completed: Brazil 1,816, Germany 2,938

Pass completion rate: Brazil 70 percent, Germany 80 percent

Penalty shootout record:

Brazil have won three out of four World Cup penalty shootouts over the years. They lost to France in a 1986 quarter-final, but beat Italy in the 1994 final, beat Holland in the 1998 semi-final, and beat Chile in this tournament's last 16.

Germany have an impeccable World Cup penalty shootout record, winning four out of four. They beat France in a 1982 semi-final, Mexico in a 1986 quarter-final, England in a 1990 semi-final and Argentina in a 2006 quarter-final.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, additional reporting by Andrew Downie, Karolos Grohmann and Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond)