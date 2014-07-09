The following are reactions to Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday:

"It is the biggest embarrassment in 84 years of the Cup. It was 10 minutes of compete blackout. You can’t do that in the semi-final of the World Cup.” Galvao Bueno, Brazilian television commentator and presenter.

"Tragic? Don't. It was even more pathetic. 1950 was a tragedy, today was more like a comedy." Brazilian soccer writer Mauricio Savarese referring to the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup final.

"It will be difficult to recover. Some players I don't think will be back to wear the Brazilian shirt. It is wrong now to criticise the players. On the field Germany taught us how to play football, we have to learn from that.

"The Germans played the way we liked to play so we need to sit back, see what is wrong with Brazilian football. Especially in the academies, the way we teach them to play. A lot of change will need to come." Juninho, former Brazil midfielder.

"In nigh on half a century of watching football, that's the most extraordinary, staggering, bewildering game I've ever witnessed," former England striker and BBC presenter Gary Lineker.

"What was that? Hard to believe" former West Germany World Cup winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer on twitter.

"I don't know what the lads from Brazil were carrying on their shoulders. In these pictures you keep seeing them crying, before the match or after the match. This team didn't have enough experience to come to terms with the pressure of a big tournament like this in their own country. They fell apart emotionally today completely." Oliver Kahn, former Germany goalkeeper.

"Honestly, it's hard to explain, you can't explain the inexplicable." Julio Cesar, Brazil goalkeeper.

"You could see Brazil didn't have a plan to play against Germany. We played a perfect 45 minutes," Thomas Strunz, former Germany international.

"There has never been a game like this. It is utter humiliation for Brazil, When you talk about every facet of defending, it is about four levels below rock bottom. It is so bad it is embarrassing. David Luiz is meant to be the leader and he has abandoned ship." Alan Hansen, former Liverpool and Scotland defender and BBC television pundit.

"It's difficult to find an explanation for this. It's a disappointment for all Brazilians. It's a difficult thing to accept."

Brazilian 2002 World Cup winner and former World Player of the Year Rivaldo, speaking on German television at half-time.

"Germany writing World Cup history today! Huge, huge compliments. So proud of them," Juergen Klinsmann, former Germany striker and coach, current United States coach, on twitter.

