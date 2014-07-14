RIO DE JANEIRO Reuters ratings on the Argentina players who lost 1-0 to Germany in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Sergio Romero 7. A safe pair of hands and made two important saves from Andre Schuerrle, once in each half. Powerless to stop the Germany goal.

Pablo Zabaleta 7. As in previous games, he concentrated on his defensive duties apart from one early run down the right which ended up with a cross going behind the forwards. Made an outstanding tackle to deny Miroslav Klose a scoring chance.

Ezequiel Garay 8. Another impressive display at the heart of the Argentina defence, showing why they have only conceded one goal in the knockout stages. Always quick to react to danger and confident in possession, he annulled Miroslav Klose’s aerial threat in the first half.

Martin Demichelis 7. Like his partner, he showed excellent anticipation, was quick to snuff out any threats and made no significant mistakes.

Marcos Rojo 7. Had his hands full with both Thomas Mueller and Philipp Lahm attacking right, but coped well. Set up an excellent chance for Rodrigo Palacio in extra time with a delightfully flighted ball on one of his few forays upfield.

Javier Mascherano 9. Argentina's outstanding player, broke up countless German attacks with exceptional anticipation and was confident playing his way out of defence. A fitting performance to cap an excellent World Cup. The only black mark was a second-half booking for late tackle after letting ball run under his foot.

Lucas Biglia 7. Mascherano's sidekick in front of the defence, his sliderule pass at the start of the second half provided Messi with his best chance. Otherwise, more of a defensive presence.

Enzo Perez 6. Impressed for the third game in a row since replacing the injured Angel Di Maria. Played more of a defensive role than in his previous two games.

Lionel Messi 6. Always surrounded by two or three players, he gave a subdued performance by his standards, providing only flashes of inspiration. Looked exhausted as the game wore on. Missed a good opening early in the second half and wasted Argentina's last chance of the game when he skied a free kick from around 30 meters out.

Ezequiel Lavezzi 8. The liveliest of Argentina's forwards, he caused Germany continual problems down both flanks in the first half. Taken off at halftime in a surprise switch and Argentina suffered as a result.

Gonzalo Higuain 6. Missed an excellent early chance when Toni Kroos's misdirected header sent him clean through on Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but he rushed his effort and did not even hit the target. Had a goal disallowed, was pole-axed by Neuer in the second half and eventually substituted. Finished the tournament with a disappointing tally of one goal.

Rodrigo Palacio 4: Although he has featured regularly as a second-half substitute, he looked out of his depth in the final. Missed a golden chance in extra-time when he lobbed the ball wide after his first touch let him down.

Sergio Aguero 4: Despite a high work rate, Aguero, who has had injury problems during the tournament, was off the pace, disappointing and ineffective. Never looked like getting the better of the German defence.

Fernando Gago 6: Kept up Enzo Perez's work in midfield after replacing him in the second half.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Nigel Hunt)