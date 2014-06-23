Mexico's Oribe Peralta (19) scores past Cameroon's goalkeeper Charles Itandje during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO Mexican fans have been cleared of anti-gay chants in their opening World Cup match against Cameroon on June 13 and the Mexico FA will not be punished, FIFA said on Monday.

Mexico were reported for the slurs allegedly heard during their Group A clash in Natal.

"The Disciplinary Committee has decided that the incident in question is not considered insulting in this specific context. All charges against the Mexican FA have been dismissed," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA has not yet ruled on other reported cases involving Croatian, Russian and Brazilian fans.

Croatian fans displayed a neo-Nazi banner at the opening match of the tournament against Brazil in Sao Paulo, Russian fans displayed neo-Nazi banners in their first match against South Korea in Cuiaba and Brazil fans were also reported for homophobic chants in the match against Mexico, the second match both teams played.

FARE, the European monitoring group which has spotters at matches, alerted FIFA to the right-wing banners displayed by Croatia and Russia fans inside stadiums.

In a statement FARE said it was disappointed by the decision not to take action against Mexico.

"We have not been notified of the outcome of FIFA deliberations over the Mexico report.

"But if the decision is that the use of the word "Puto" (faggot) is not homophobic then this is disappointing and contradicts the expert advice of the Mexican government's own anti-discrimination body CONAPRED and numerous other experts."

(Reporting by Mike collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)