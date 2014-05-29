Goalkeeper Jesus Corona of Mexico reacts after being injured during their international friendly soccer match against Israel at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Goalkeeper Jesus Corona travelled to the United States with the Mexico squad on Thursday for their remaining World Cup warm-up games despite suffering concussion in a friendly against Israel.

Corona had to be carried off midway through the second half of Wednesday's 3-0 win at the Azteca, the fans' farewell to the team going to the Brazil finals, after a knock to the head in a collision with team mate Francisco Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old was sent to hospital for checks but the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday that Corona, shown by television news at Mexico City airport wearing a neck brace as a precaution, was recovering.

"Jesus Corona was taken to hospital where he underwent tests which showed only concussion. The player satisfactorily passed the medical protocols which ruled out any injury so he will travel with the team to Dallas, Texas," an FMF statement said.

Corona, a member of Mexico's Olympic gold medal-winning team in 2012, will compete with Guillermo Ochoa, his substitute on Wednesday, and Alfredo Talavera for the number one spot in coach Miguel Herrera's team at the finals.

Mexico meet Ecuador, Bosnia and Portugal in friendlies north of the border before travelling to Brazil for the tournament starting on June 12, in which they face Cameroon, Brazil and Croatia in Group A.

