FORTALEZA Brazil Mexico yet again dropped out of the World Cup in the round of 16, leaving players and millions of Mexicans frustrated as they watched in horror as their dreams were crushed in the last four minutes of the game on Sunday in Brazil.

"The Curse Continues" sports publication La Cancha said, with its front page headlining "In the end, they nailed us."

The path for El Tri has been the same the past 20 years, passing the group stage and raising hopes of fans only to come crashing down at the round of 16 in all World Cups since 1994. The team has only reached the quarter finals twice, both times when it hosted the event in 1970 and 1986.

The team arrived in Brazil with few expectations but left with their heads held high after a strong showing and the promise of better things to come.

They beat Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match after having two early goals harshly disallowed and held hosts Brazil to a 0-0 tie, before crushing Croatia 3-1 in a confident win that set the stage for a tough battle with favorites Netherlands in the group of 16 round.

"Destiny was cruel: with the care of a talented scriptwriter it created the perfect drama to provoke the saddest of frustrations," Mexican newspaper Milenio said in an editorial.

Forward Giovani Dos Santos, who scored Mexico's only goal in the 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands, told local media that underdogs like Mexico are treated differently in big competitions like the World Cup and blamed a bad decision by the referee for the loss.

The call took place after winger Arjen Robben weaved into the penalty area and went down under a challenge from Mexico captain Rafael Marquez. Netherlands substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar calmly sent goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa the wrong way with a perfectly executed penalty kick.

"The teams with stronger names always are refereed in a different way. Robben had already dived another time and the penalty didn't exist," Dos Santos said. "We will never be able to win against referees. All that's left is to raise our heads and wait for what's to come."

"I've never been in a national team with such a high level and we were steps from making history for the country," he said. "We will stay as one more team that reached the last 16, as it happened in other generations, but there are many young people that have learned."

Coach Miguel Herrera received high praise from players for stoking the team's and the nation's optimism.

"Miguel has restored hope to players and the people. He's given a lot to the team and will leave a good image," Dos Santos said. "We have been on par with the great (football) powers. He's a coach that will give a lot of joy."

The frustration at the loss was echoed by team captain Marquez.

"It was a bad referee decision. This has to change," Marquez told media. "Unfortunately in this World Cup it wasn't just once or twice that we were affected, but still, I don't want to make excuses."

