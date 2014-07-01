Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos fights for the ball with Nigel de Jong of the Netherlands June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SALVADOR Brazil Dutch midfielder Nigel de Jong is expected to be out for two to four weeks after a scan confirmed he had suffered a tear to his groin muscle, the Dutch football association (KNVB) on Tuesday.

The injury would appear to rule De Jong out for the rest of the World Cup with the final less than two weeks away but the association said he would stay with the squad in Brazil and work on his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old De Jong, who has won 75 caps, lasted just nine minutes of the last-16 match against Mexico in Fortaleza with coach Louis van Gaal describing his enforced withdrawal as a major blow to the team.

De Jong won infamy four years ago for a kung-fu style kick on Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso in the final of the last World Cup but was not sent off for the offence by English referee Howard Webb.

Dutch newspapers have in recent days linked the AC Milan hard man with a possible move after the World Cup to Manchester United, where Van Gaal is the new manager.

The Netherlands play Costa Rica in their World Cup quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday.

