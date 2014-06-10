SAO PAULO, June 10 Nigeria have called up Ejike Uzoenyi as replacement for injured defender Elderson Echiejile who was forced out of the World Cup after tearing a hamstring last week, the Nigerian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old winger was voted best player at January’s African Nations Championship, the bi-annual tournament for home-based players only where Nigeria finished third.

He was among seven players cut from the squad last week when coach Stephen Keshi named his final 23-man list for the tournament in Brazil, where Nigeria play Argentina, Bosnia and Iran in the group stage.

Monaco full back Echiejile limped off before halftime during Nigeria’s warm-up game against Greece in Philadelphia last week.

