HONG KONG Former England striker Michael Owen believes that the brilliance of Lionel Messi and the familiarity with the conditions in Brazil will help Argentina win the World Cup.

After a spectacular haul of trophies with Barcelona, Messi has a chance to lead Argentina to glory on the World Cup stage and build on his reputation as one of the all-time greats.

The four-times World Player of the Year has won a glittering array of club silverware and has established himself as one of the finest footballers to grace the game, but some believe he must win the World Cup before he can be hailed as a true great.

"They've got some fabulous players in (Angel) Di Maria and Messi, Higuain, and Aguero - lots of top-class players," Owen told Reuters at a promotional event in Hong Kong.

"I know Brazil is next door but I think they are playing basically in their home conditions and I think that this is Messi's time to shine on the world stage.

"Some people would argue that you can't be considered the best player of all time unless you do win the World Cup but I'm sure that he will want to perform very well.

"He's obviously one of the best, either the best or the second best player in the world at the moment."

Owen, who scored 40 goals in 89 games for England, made a dramatic impact as an 18-year-old at the 2002 World Cup finals with a stunning individual goal against Argentina.

He retired from football in 2013.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)