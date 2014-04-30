BRUSSELS Belgium's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid) Age 22; 15 caps. Has played three seasons in La Liga on loan from Chelsea, winning Europa Cup in 2012 and being named league's best goalkeeper for the 2012/2013 season. Clear number one for Belgium.

Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) Age 26; 15 caps. Has had great first season at Liverpool, including late penalty save in Premier League opener against Stoke. Comment that he wanted to be Belgium's No.1 created ill feeling with Courtois.

Colin Coosemans (Waasland-Beveren), Age 21; 0 caps. Belgium need new third keeper after Hoffenheim's Koen Casteels broke his shin. Coosemans is first choice for Belgium's Under-21s and has played non-stop for his club since October 2012 - more than 5,000 minutes.

Defenders

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) Age 28; 57 caps. Born in Brussels of Congolese father and Belgian mother, Belgium's captain has played for his country since he was 17. Solid and committed in defense, he is comfortable bringing ball forward and useful with his head at corners. Won Premier League player of the season in 2011-2012. Has been hit by variety of injuries.

Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal) Age 28; 46 caps. Arsenal captain has struggled with injury for past year, losing starting berth with Premier League side. Left-footer is keen to push forward and is still most likely partner of Kompany in central defense.

Daniel Van Buyten (Bayern Munich) Age 36; 77 caps. Only one of Belgian squad with World Cup finals experience, playing in 2002 tournament. Has generally been on bench for Bayern this season, also his likely starting place in Belgium's squad.

Toby Alderweireld (Atletico Madrid) Age 25; 32 caps. Most likely pick for right-back spot, though can play in the center. Has struggled to get regular club soccer after his move last summer to Atletico Madrid from Ajax and is now mooted as a target for Premier League clubs and Italy's Napoli.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 27; 55 caps. Capable central defender, usually his most common club role, but has been used as left-back for both his club and Belgium this season, despite his apparent dislike for position.

Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg) Age 29; 25 caps. Left-back but also central defender. Along with Van Buyten, is also most likely pick in case of injury to first-choice back four. Was studying law at Ghent University until his move to Zenit in 2007.

Sebastien Pocognoli (Hanover 96) Age 26; 12 caps. Left-sided defensive cover, who featured in just two of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers, once as late substitute. Son of Italian parents joined Hanover in January 2013, getting sent off on his debut.

Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht) Age 30; 20 caps. Right-back started Belgium's first two World Cup qualifiers, scoring equalizer against Croatia, but has featured in only two friendlies since.

Midfielders

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) Age 26, 48 caps. Has had tough time adapting to life at Old Trafford after five years at Everton. Without a goal this season. Known for trademark afro hairstyle, tall midfielder is dangerous at set-pieces. His last three goals for Belgium have been headers.

Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg) Age 25, 46 caps. Named after Axel Foley, the cheeky cop played by Eddie Murphy in the Beverly Hills Cop movies, moved to Zenit from Benfica in 2012. Combative central midfielder made headlines in 2009 when he broke leg of Poland's Marcin Wasilewski in tackle. Has not scored for Belgium since finding the net twice against Austria in 2011, but started every one of Belgium's qualifiers.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Age 23, 43 caps. Attacking midfielder was twice voted the French League's best player at Lille before moving to Chelsea. Master at creating chances and dribbling past defenders, Hazard is starting to reproduce club form for national side.

Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 24; 18 caps. Moved to Spurs from FC Twente at start of season. Played friendly for Morocco in 2010 but opted for Belgium in 2011. Attacking midfielder who can also play on either wing. Likely to be a front-line substitute.

Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 26; 55 caps. Muscular midfielder faces lot of competition in the center of midfield for Belgium, featuring more often as late substitute under Marc Wilmots.

Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) Age 22, 20 caps. Belgium's top scorer in World Cup qualifying and arguably their best player. Has had patchy season, failing to make mark at Chelsea and transferred to Wolfsburg. Fast on wing and links up well with Benteke, with whom he played at Genk until 2012.

Kevin Mirallas (Everton) Age 26; 43 caps. Like Hazard, began as professional at Lille. Right-sided winger can also play as central striker if needed, is useful with free kicks.

Steven Defour (Porto) Age 26, 41 caps. Coming back into favor at Porto after change of coach, tough defensive midfielder did not feature much in early qualifiers, but scored against Scotland in September.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) Age 27; 23 caps. Tricky, small winger has air of Hazard. Great goal tally at PSV Eindhoven before 2013 move to Napoli. Napoli player is unlikely to start.

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Age 21; 27 caps. Strong, tall and fast, Lukaku made professional debut at 16 while at school. Destroyed Croatia in qualifier that booked Belgium's ticket to Brazil. Like De Bruyne, the once dreadlocked striker has failed to establish himself at Chelsea, but had good loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and now Everton.

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) Age 19; 0 caps. Withdrawal of Christian Benteke was quickly followed by Januzaj declaring his availability for Belgium - despite qualifying for England, Kosovo, Serbia, Albania or Turkey - having previously ignored call-ups by coach Marc Wilmots. Joined United from Anderlecht as 16-year-old and made debut at the start of the current season.

