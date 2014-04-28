ATHENS Greece's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Orestis Karnezis (Granada) Age 28; 17 caps. Talented keeper who missed out on Euro 2012 but has since established himself as the Greek No.1, playing in every World Cup qualifier. Lacking match practice, having been loaned out to Granada after leaving Panathinaikos to join Udinese.

Stefanos Kapino (Panathinaikos) Age 20; 1 cap. Keeper who likes making big saves, has won only one cap but given his young age he is certain to play role in the future.

Michalis Sifakis (Atromitos) Age 29; 15 caps. Long considered among most talented Greek keepers, he has never played for big team despite loan spell at Olympiakos. Replaced then first-choice Kostas Halkias midway through Euro 2012 but failed to hold on to spot with Karnezis picked for qualifiers.

Defenders:

Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Schalke 04) Age 22; 16 caps. 'Papa', as he is affectionately known in Germany, has missed almost the entire season through injury. One of the most gifted Bundesliga central defenders, and when healthy a powerful presence in defense, he enjoys going forward for set-pieces.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 46 caps. Big-money move from Werder Bremen to Borussia Dortmund threw him into spotlight and so far has risen to challenge of replacing injured Neven Subotic at last season's Champions League runners-up.

Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos), Age 29; 36 caps. Rugged defender who relishes big challenges, he was unlucky at his last tournament, tearing cruciate ligament at Euro 2012. Already has one World Cup under his belt, having played all three group games at 2010 tournament.

Dimitris Siovas (Olympiakos) Age 25; 8 caps. Regular starter at Olympiakos as center-back, the tall Siovas has not been as regular in national team. His club's good run in Champions League this season will boost his chances.

Giorgos Tzavellas (PAOK) Age 26; 12 caps. Possessing a thunderous left-foot shot, he is a versatile defender who also enjoys going forward or whipping free kicks over the wall. Best known for beating then-Schalke 04 keeper Manuel Neuer with a 73-metre shot while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2011.

Vassilis Torosidis (AS Roma) Age 28; 64 caps. Hugely talented and experienced full-back who can also play as holding midfielder. Scored winner for Greece's first and only win at a World Cup, a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in 2010. Long an Olympiakos player, made successful switch to AS Roma in 2013.

Jose Holebas (Olympiakos) Age 29; 20 caps. A former forward, had initial problems finding best position in Greece defense and was erratic at Euro 2012. Has since improved, playing key role in qualifiers.

Yannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) Age 27; 28 caps. A right-back by nature who is also at ease as defensive midfielder. Led former club Panionios to two consecutive fifth-place finishes, earning a big contract at Greek champions Olympiakos in 2011.

Lukas Vyntra (Levante) Age 33; 47 caps. Made move to Spain and Levante last year. Was once seen to be on track for a major international career but has not lived up to expectations, mainly due to lack of consistency. Formerly a right-back, now plies his trade at heart of defense.

Midfielders:

Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos) Age 22; 6 caps. Narrowly missed cut for 2010 World Cup, he is arguably among Greece's most talented players. Seems to have secured spot in Fernando Santos's squad and looks set to move to major European club.

Alexandros Tziolis (Kayserispor) Age 29; 47 caps. Strong player who possesses powerful shot. Has played in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Cyprus and Turkey.

Kostas Katsouranis (PAOK) Age 34; 109 caps. One of two remaining members of Euro 2004-winning team, he is the brains in midfield. Most passes from defense go through him. Is enjoying Indian summer at PAOK after having played for Benfica, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.

Giorgos Karagounis (Fulham) Age 37; 132 caps. Oldest member of the squad and Euro 2004 winner seldom plays a full game these days. But experience and undiminished passion can prove crucial as it did in last Euro 2012 group game against Russia, when he scored the winner.

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (Bologna) Age 27; 16 caps. Very quick and skilful, he has settled in nicely at Bologna since joining from Panathinaikos last year. Operates as winger or attacking midfielder.

Sotiris Ninis (PAOK) Age 24; 31 caps. Once hailed as the greatest talent to emerge from Greece but has so far failed to live up to expectations after making league debut at 16. Has superb dribbling and passing skills. Brief spell in Italy was unsuccessful and returned to Greece on loan to PAOK.

Giannis Fetfatzidis (Genoa) Age 23; 16 caps. Diminutive, speedy winger who became most expensive Greek player to move aboard when joined Genoa last year for a reported 4 million euros ($5.52 million), a fee subsequently overtaken by Kostas Mitroglou's move from Olympiakos to Fulham. Ignored at Olympiakos for almost two seasons, has become regular starter at Genoa.

Forwards:

Kostas Mitroglou (Fulham) Age 26; 29 caps. 'Mitrogoal' carries nation's hopes of advancing past group stage as his goalscoring ability helped Greece qualify. Move to Fulham has not gone as planned after knee injury kept him out for weeks.

Giorgos Samaras (Celtic) Age 29; 71 caps. Hugely talented but equally inconsistent, towering winger likes to keep the ball for as long as possible or go on runs down the left wing. Good in the air because of his height.

Dimitris Salpingidis (PAOK) Age 32; 73 caps. Stocky striker makes up for lack of height with determination and speed that have made him crowd favorite. Was on target in qualifying playoff against Romania and can add instant pace.

Fanis Gekas (Konyaspor) Age 33; 69 caps. Natural-born striker might be in twilight of career but teams will ignore him at their peril. Former Bundesliga top scorer with a natural instinct for goal now plies trade in Turkey. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros)

(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Stephen Wood and Mike Collett)