LISBON Portugal's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) Age: 26; 29 caps. One-club player, took over as Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper just before Euro 2012 and has since made position his own, ever present in Poland-Ukraine and played in every match of World Cup qualifying campaign.

Eduardo (Braga) Age 31; 32 caps. Shone for Portugal at 2010 World Cup and had key role in Braga's impressive 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. Spent season at Genoa but it all went wrong with move to Benfica and lost place at both club and international level. Now back at Braga, is a good shot-stopper, decent at saving penalties, but can struggle in the air.

Beto (Sevilla) Age 32; 6 caps. Much-travelled player who has reached Sevilla via Sporting, Chaves, Marco, Leixoes, Porto, Cluj in Romania and Braga. Agile and courageous, does not allow small stature to prevent him from dealing with high balls.

Defenders:

Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce) Age 32; 70 caps. Uncompromising, powerful and aggressive. Uses height and heading ability effectively at both ends of pitch. Fans' favorite while at Porto where he was raised and won four successive league titles. Moved to Zenit St Petersburg and finally Fenerbahce. Sometimes criticized for rough play. Father Washington is former Brazilian footballer who spent most of career in Portugal with Varzim.

Rolando (Inter Milan) Age 28; 19 caps. Born in Cape Verde, moved to Portugal at 14 and was granted citizenship in 2006. Lanky centre-back who made his professional debut with Belenenses. Also played for Porto and spent six months at Napoli before joining Inter at start of this season.

Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid) Age 26; 43 caps. Originally a winger, he was driving force in Benfica's 2009-10 title-winning campaign before joining Real Madrid. Although has struggled to retain club place, usually finding his way blocked by Marcelo, remains first-choice for his country and played at 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Pepe (Real Madrid) Age 31; 57 caps. Intense and battle-hardened defender who can play as holding midfielder. Has suffered recurring injuries, but remains quick and intimidating figure who covers a lot of ground and is influential in squad. Has been involved in several unsavory and much-publicized incidents. Born in Brazil, moved to Portugal as 18-year-old to play for Maritimo and was given citizenship in 2007.

Joao Pereira (Valencia) Age 30; 34 caps. Rebel in character and playing style, attacking right-back likes to catch opponents off-balance. Was given international debut by Paulo Bento after 2010 World Cup and been a regular since.

Miguel Lopes (Olympique Lyonnais). Age 27; 4 caps. Has little international experience but might win place as can play in either full-back position. Has had nomadic career playing at Operario, Rio Ave, Porto, Betis, Braga and Sporting.

Vitorino Antunes (Malaga). Age 27; 8 caps. Left-back has finally settled at Malaga after joining the club in a loan move in January 2013. Struggled to establish himself in four-year spell at AS Roma punctuated by loan spells at four different clubs. Has powerful left-foot shot.

Luis Neto (Zenit St Petersburg). Age 26; 6 caps. Central defender was late developer who did not make top-flight debut until he joined Nacional at 23 from second-tier Varzim. Quickly made impact and joined Siena one year later before moving to Zenit. Made international debut in February last year.

Midfielders:

Miguel Veloso (Dinamo Kiev) Age 28; 46 caps. Versatile, owner of fine left foot and free-kick specialist, he is a product of Sporting's academy. Once criticized for concentrating more on fancy hairdos than his game. Matured after moving to Genoa. Moved to Ukraine in 2012. Played at Euro 2012 and ever-present in 2014 qualifiers.

Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce) Age 31; 73 Caps. Heavily tattooed and tactically astute midfielder. May have lost some mobility, but remains crisp passer and possesses powerful shot. Played at Euro 2008 and 2012, and last World Cup, but was suspended when then-club Chelsea won Champions League final in 2012. Given 11-match ban for allegedly spitting at referee in Turkish league match in 2012 after being sent off, an accusation he denied.

Joao Moutinho (Monaco) Age 27; 66 caps. Bafflingly left out of 2010 World Cup squad, Moutinho has become key player under Paulo Bento. Holding player often praised for consistency and tactical awareness. Combines hard work and tough tackling with excellent distribution and sets rhythm in transitions from defence to attack. Joined Monaco from Porto this season.

Ruben Amorim (Benfica). Age 29; 10 Caps. Box-to-box midfielder who was included in 2010 World Cup squad but suffered setback with knee surgery at Benfica in early 2011. After recovering, he criticized Benfica coach Jorge Jesus for not giving him more chances, refusing to train with the reserves at one point, and was loaned to Braga. Has been called up regularly by Portugal over last 18 months.

Ruben Micael (Braga) Age 27; 16 caps. Mobile midfielder whose great strengths are work-rate and passing ability. Stood out when playing for Nacional. Moved to Porto, but never won a regular place, sold to Atletico Madrid last year and then loaned to Zaragoza and back to Braga. Despite all this, has been regularly called up by Portugal.

William Carvalho (Sporting) Age 22; 2 caps. Defensive midfielder was born in Angola, moved to Portugal as an infant and joined Sporting's youth divisions in his early teens. Returned to Sporting this season after six months with Cercle Brugge and made international debut as substitute in World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden.

Forwards

Silvestre Varela (Porto) Age 29; 21 caps. Has misfortune of being winger in side including Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, and often struggles to get game at Porto. Made name by scoring late winner against Denmark at Euro 2012. Lively presence, always making aggressive runs down flanks and producing dangerous crosses.

Hugo Almeida (Besiktas) Age 30; 53 caps. Tall, powerful striker who gives Portugal presence in the air but sometimes lacks mobility. Scores spectacular goals with powerful left foot. Seems to have settled at Besiktas after lots of comings and goings at club level. Has had spells with Porto, Uniao Leiria, Werder Bremen and Boavista.

Helder Postiga (Lazio) Age 31; 66 caps. Central striker and strong in the air, but erratic finisher. Still was second topscorer in World Cup qualifiers with six goals and has averaged just under one every two games at international level. Played at Euro 2004, 2008 and 2012 and 2006 World Cup but missed out on South Africa four years ago. Joined Lazio in January, eighth club, in six different countries, of his career.

Nani (Manchester United) Age 27; 72 caps. Born in Cape Verde, Nani is top-class dribbling and goal-scoring winger who has emerged from Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow and delights with electric pace, pinpoint crossing and long-distance scoring. However, he blows hot and cold at club level with Manchester United. Remains key figure for Portugal. Set to make World Cup finals' debut after missing South Africa with a shoulder injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) Age 29; 110 caps. Holder of Ballon d'Or for world's best player who recently opened a museum dedicated to himself. Portugal’s goal-scoring captain will be one of the main attractions at the finals with his tricky runs and clinical finishing. Strutting record-breaker is at peak of his career and terrific combination of enormous pace and quick stepovers can bemuse any opposition, even if certain arrogance means he is not everyone's cup of tea.

Ricardo Quaresma (Porto) Age 29; 35 caps. Volatile player had disappointing stints at Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter but rediscovered form at Besiktas before returning home to play for Porto. Nicknamed "the magician" or "Harry Potter" because of unpredictable dribbles and above-average technical ability, Quaresma's trademarks are crosses and shots with outside of the foot.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood)