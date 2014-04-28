ABID - Since August 1, 2012, Ivory Coast have played 16 matches, won 9, drawn 5 and lost 2, with a goal tally of 38-21:
2012
Aug 15 F Moscow Russia D 1-1 Gradel
Sep 8 CANQ Abidjan Senegal W 4-2 Kalou, Gervinho, Drogba(p), Gradel
Nov 14 F Linz Austria W 3-0 Ya Konan, Drogba, Traore
2013
Jan 14 F Abu Dhabi Egypt W 4-2 Gervinho 2, Traore, Ya Konan
Jan 22 CAN Rustenburg Togo W 2-1 Y Toure, Gervinho
Jan 26 CAN Rustenburg Tunisia W 3-0 Gervinho, Y Toure, Ya Konan
Jan 30 CAN Rustenburg Algeria D 2-2 Drogba, Bony
Feb 3 CAN Rustenburg Nigeria L 1-2 Tiote
Mar 23 WCQ Abidjan Gambia W 3-0 Bony(p), Y Toure, Kalou
Jun 8 WCQ Banjul Gambia W 3-0 Bony, Traore, Y Toure
Jun 16 WCQ Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania W 4-2 Y Toure 2, Traore, Bony
Aug 14 F New York Mexico L 1-4 Drogba(p)
Sep 7 WCQ Abidjan Morocco D 1-1 Drogba(p)
Oct 12 WCQ Abidjan Senegal W 3-1 Drogba(p),Sane og, Kalou
Nov 16 WCQ Casablanca Senegal D 1-1 Kalou
2014
Mar 5 F Brussels Belgium D 2-2 Drogba, Gradel
Note: The Africans Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar in October 2012 was abandoned after 60 minutes and the match result is not official and not included here.
FIFA recognized matches in the African Nations Championship qualifiers against Nigeria last July but the team selection was restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international.
Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mike Collett)