MANAUS Brazil Serial under-performers Russia are trusting that disciplinarian manager Fabio Capello can knock them into shape and eradicate the team's long-standing tradition of inconsistent play.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Russia have only reached two World Cups, the last in 2002. Then, as in 1994, they crashed out at the first stage after winning just one game.

Russia hit a low at the 2012 European Championship, starting well but then struggling due to poor performances by supposedly leading players. Capello was appointed manager immediately after the tournament.

One particular Euro 2012 flop was forward Andrei Arshavin and it is just as well he no longer plays for the national team since Capello would have had no patience with his tendency to drift in and out of games.

"He is tough and demanding. Discipline is the most important thing for him," midfielder Oleg Shatov said of Capello.

"If a player is standing in the defensive wall and turns around, he'll say 'I will not tolerate that in my teams. If you say you're scared, you can leave and I'll use another player'," Shatov told the national soccer federation's website.

Under Capello, Russia reached Brazil by qualifying top in a group that included Portugal. There are few signs of the dissent between players and manager that undermined the team in 1994.

"Capello is a great trainer, he has a big personality. He's won many titles and trained great teams. He is our main star," defender Vasili Berezutskiy told reporters, saying he felt he and the others had something to prove in Brazil.

"Given that we have reached our first World Cup in 12 years, we'd like to play more than the three group stage games," he said.

That could be a challenge, since Russia largely lack inspirational players like the mercurial Arshavin, who was brilliant when on form.

Arshavin played a key role in Russia's surprise run to the semi-finals of Euro 2008, the one time the national side have lived up to their potential.

One standout player could be midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who scored three goals at Euro 2012 amid talk of a move to a big club. He is still with CSKA Moscow, however.

Russia, who face South Korea, Belgium and Algeria in Group H, lost captain Roman Shirokov to injury shortly before the World Cup. The team only contains domestic-based players, which could help puzzle opponents.

"We know each other well and have played a lot together," said forward Maxim Kanunnikov.

"I think it's a good thing that few people in Europe know us or have seen us play," he told a news conference.

Capello is only taking three forwards, including misfiring Alexander Kerzhakov, known for his propensity to miss the target. Kanunnikov said this would not be a problem.

"We have quite a few players who are capable of operating well up front," he said.

